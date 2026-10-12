Dandara breaks ground on 191-home Milton Keynes development

Independent housebuilder Dandara has officially begun construction at its new development in Whitehouse, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire. The Muse will deliver 191 homes to form part of the wider Milton Keynes Western Expansion Area (WEA).

The WEA is a significant development project led by Milton Keynes City Council, designed to sustainably deliver more than 4,300 homes, provide new amenities and increase the city’s population.

As part of this, Dandara has started constructing a mix of two-, three-, four- and five- bedroom homes, including 58 properties for open market sale, 58 affordable units and 75 single-family rental homes. The affordable homes will be delivered in partnership with Cross Keys Homes, a not-for-profit charitable Community Benefit Society, providing social housing and shared ownership properties.

Alongside the new homes, Dandara will contribute more than £7 million through Section 106 contributions, supporting investment in local healthcare, education and transport infrastructure.

Dandara’s expansion at Whitehouse follows the delivery of 218 homes in December 2025, which included 59 properties for open market sale, 67 affordable units and 92 single-family rental homes.

The first homes at The Muse are expected to launch from plan in November 2026 with the first residents expected to move in by spring 2027.

Simon Pendlebury, Managing Director at Dandara Northern Home Counties, said: “Starting construction works at The Muse reflects our confidence in Milton Keynes as one of the fastest growing and most desirable places to live in the Home Counties. The Muse will provide a mix of private sale, affordable and rental homes, indicating the diverse housing needs of the city and supporting its ongoing growth. Given the prime minister’s recent announcement regarding the introduction of a ‘Your First Home’ scheme, we expect the affordable properties to be in high demand amongst first time buyers.”

“With our established presence in the area through our Manor Park, Meadow View and The Acres developments, we play a key role in delivering new homes and creating thriving communities across the region. We look forward to welcoming the first residents next year.”

All homes at The Muse will be built in line with Part L Building Regulations, delivering a 31% reduction in carbon emissions compared with previous standards. Homes will include EV charging points as standard, as well as air source heat pumps to help reduce environmental impact and lower energy bills for residents.

Whitehouse is one of the most sought-after areas in Milton Keynes, with a distinct character of its own, just 10 minutes by car from the city centre. The Whitehouse regeneration will bring a secondary school, three primary schools, and health, sports and leisure facilities to the area.

Dandara continues to expand its presence across the Northern Home Counties, with new homes currently being delivered across Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire, including The Acres, Meadow View, Anglo Gate and Manor Park developments.

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