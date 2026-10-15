Lakeside hits it out of the park, announcing 50,000 sq ft Destination Club De Padel signing

Lakeside, the UK’s sixth-ranked out-of-town super-regional destination owned and operated by SGS UK Retail, has announced the signing of leading urban padel and lifestyle brand, Club de Padel, for its third location and South of England debut. This sporting facility will further diversify Lakeside’s leisure offer and deliver a standout addition to the 8.5 million-strong catchment population that sits within an hour’s drive.

Club de Padel’s arrival at Lakeside will provide visitors with access to a new area of the scheme, dedicated to active leisure. Located on the site of the former Pink Car Park, overlooking the extensive lakefront, the destination will span c. 5o,000 sq ft and comprise 12 padel courts, with four situated outdoors and eight located indoors for all-weather access. A glass and timber-clad clubhouse will complete the space, where visitors can enjoy barista coffee and a licensed bar, and shop both equipment and the brand’s bestselling retail range.

The space will host a varied line-up of extra events, including run clubs, to appeal to the Lakeside visitor and encourage repeat visitation. Club de Padel will deliver an industry-leading coaching programme developed and refined by LTA-qualified coaches, which will offer players a six-stage pathway approach.

As the sport continues to grow in popularity, Club de Padel’s southern debut and impressive multi-million-pound investment is a vote of confidence in Lakeside, reflecting both its dominance as the premium scheme within the region, and its ability to deliver dynamic, high-demand facilities for its catchment. Its positioning allows visitors to be transported out of a traditional retail destination setting, embracing the unique natural environment of the area, whilst being only a stone’s throw from The Quay and its surrounding F&B and leisure for extended dwell time.

Robert Jewell, Managing Director of Asset Management at Pradera, commented: “This multi-million-pound investment from Club de Padel not only forms part of a wider £10 million masterplan at Lakeside, but also demonstrates that leading brands continue to recognise the destination as a key, super-regional hub. Club de Padel will completely transform the space overlooking the lake, and will continue to drive our 17.1 million annual visitors to dwell longer and make memories. It reminds us that Lakeside is more than a place to shop; it’s a lifestyle destination designed to serve the needs of its loyal visitors.”

James Wigglesworth, Co-Founder of Club de Padel added: “As the padel market grows and evolves, it’s important we plant our roots in places with not just the promise of longevity and an engaged visitor demographic, but an understanding of how important active socialising is to the community. Lakeside’s position as a leading lifestyle destination means that it offers so much more than the average destination. Locations such as Lakeside are key in our success as we expand and grow, allowing us to build a strong community and a lasting presence. Lakeside’s unrivalled connectivity into London and the wider South East helps us to continue to deepen our commitment to accessibility – ensuring our clubs are equally accessible by rail, road, foot and bicycle.”

This news follows a recent flurry of F&B activity so far this year, with the openings of GAIL’S, Black Sheep Coffee, Maki & Ramen, Smoke & Pepper, and a second location for Pret. This series of investments reflects the confidence and commitment brands have in Lakeside, as a result of the stellar success leading hospitality brands continue to experience at the destination.

Smith Young and LM are Lakeside’s retail leasing agents, and Metis and LM lead the leisure leasing. Pradera asset manages Lakeside on behalf of SGS UK Retail.

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