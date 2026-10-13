McLaren Secures Gateway 2 Approval for £229m Ebury Bridge Regeneration in Westminster

McLaren Construction has secured a major building safety milestone for the £229 million second phase of Westminster City Council’s Ebury Bridge Estate regeneration, paving the way for construction to progress on 334 new homes in the heart of London.

The Building Safety Regulator (BSR) has granted Gateway 2 approval across four separate applications covering five residential buildings, providing the regulatory clearance required for the next stage of the ambitious redevelopment.

The approval represents a significant breakthrough for one of Westminster’s largest council-led housing regeneration programmes, which will ultimately transform the former 1930s estate into a modern, mixed-tenure residential neighbourhood.

Phase two is the largest of three planned development stages and follows the successful completion of the first phase, as Westminster City Council continues its programme to increase housing supply and address the growing demand for affordable homes across the borough.

The wider Ebury Bridge Estate masterplan will deliver 781 new homes, supported by a network of interconnected public squares, a new retail parade and community facilities designed to create a more attractive and accessible neighbourhood.

The regeneration aims to establish a high-quality residential environment, combining new housing with improved public spaces and amenities while strengthening connections across the surrounding area.

Securing Gateway 2 approval has required months of detailed technical coordination between Westminster City Council, McLaren Construction and the wider project consultancy team.

Under the Building Safety Act regulatory framework, Gateway 2 approval is a critical requirement before construction work can commence on higher-risk residential buildings. The process requires developers and contractors to demonstrate that proposed designs and construction arrangements meet the necessary building safety requirements.

For the Ebury Bridge development, the complexity of the five-building phase meant that four separate applications were required, each involving detailed design information and supporting documentation.

Paul Woodhams, Managing Director for Regeneration at McLaren Construction, highlighted the scale of the achievement.

“This is a complex project with five buildings which required four separate building safety applications and approvals,” he said.

The milestone provides greater certainty for the construction programme and enables the project team to move forward with the next stage of delivery.

Councillor David Harvey, Westminster City Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing and Regeneration, welcomed the decision and acknowledged the importance of collaboration between the local authority and its construction partner.

“Collaboration with our main contractor McLaren has been key to achieving this milestone and it now gives the team the certainty needed to move ahead,” he said.

He added: “I’m excited that this has been achieved and we can continue the momentum in delivering the largest council development in this part of Westminster in over 60 years.”

The Ebury Bridge programme forms part of Westminster’s wider commitment to delivering new housing through the regeneration of existing estates, with an emphasis on creating mixed-tenure communities supported by improved local infrastructure.

Alongside the residential accommodation, the planned retail and community facilities will play an important role in establishing a more active neighbourhood, while the interconnected public squares will provide additional outdoor space for residents and visitors.

For McLaren Construction, securing the approvals represents an important achievement in navigating the increasingly demanding regulatory environment surrounding higher-risk residential developments.

With Gateway 2 clearance now secured, the £229 million second phase can progress towards major construction activity, marking another significant step in the transformation of Ebury Bridge into a new residential neighbourhood for Westminster.

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